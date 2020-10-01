Vale says 33 waste dams have no stability certificate

Thursday, 01 October 2020 21:30:00 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said on Thursday it 33 of its mining waste dams have no stability certificate. Vale said some of its dams, which were labeled as “stable” in March 2020 and which had a stability certificate, known as DCE, no longer have the same status.

The Borrachudo II, Paracatu, Taquaras, Dicão Leste and Mutuca dams did not present a stability certificate in September this year, Vale said. They were all considered “stable” in March this year.

Vale said that out of the 33 dams that were not issued a stability certificate in September, 32 belong to both the ferrous and basic metals operational units.

Vale said it has followed-up on the stability of 104 dams in Brazil, out of which 93 belong to the ferrous business segment, while the remaining 11 to the basic metals business unit.