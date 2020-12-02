﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale reduces production guidance

Wednesday, 02 December 2020 18:01:10 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale updated its estimates for iron ore output, EBITDA, among other projections for this and next year.

Vale said this week that iron ore output should reach 300-305 million mt this year, compared to the previous guidance of 310 million mt, and 315-335 million mt in 2021. The company’s iron ore cash cost without third party purchase costs should reach $13.6/mt this year and $10.5-$12/mt in 2021 as it achieves a production level of 400 million mt/year.

The miner said Capex spending this year should total $4.2 billion, and then increase to $5.8 billion in 2021 and reach an “average” of $5.5 billion in “the next years.”


Tags: Vale  Brazil  iron ore  raw mat  South America  mining  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Dec

MMX to sell Corumbá iron ore mine
19  Nov

Peruvian iron ore production increases 35.9 percent in September
18  Nov

Vale increases Laranjeiras dam risk to level 2 out of 3
12  Nov

Brazilian audit court allows concession of railway section that will transport iron ore
10  Nov

Vale not overloading the market with iron ore supply