Vale mine dam certificate void under new regulations

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 23:53:06 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said on Wednesday the stability certificate of its No. 5 dam, located at its Mutuca mine, has become void.

The No. 5 dam had a certificate attesting to the safety of the structure, issued on March 31, 2020, Vale said. However, due to recent changes in regulations, the previous stability certificate became void.

Vale said it preventively commenced an emergency protocol level 1, which doesn’t require the miner to remove the communities nearby, adding that the dam no longer receives iron ore waste.

Vale said the lack of a stability certificate for its No. 5 dam won’t impact production.


