Vale decommissions three more dangerous dams

Friday, 30 September 2022 23:36:11 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner Vale has announced the decommissioning of three waste dam structures that used upstream technology, the same technology used in the Brumadinho dam, that collapsed in 2019.

The dams in question were Dam 5 of the Aguas Claras mine in Nova Lima, the Dam 3 of the Cauê mine in Itabira, and the the Ipoema dam of the Meio mine, also in Itabira, all in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

Vale has now concluded the decommissioning of 40 percent of the structures included its decommissioning plan.


