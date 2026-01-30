 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazil...

Brazil grants antidumping measures on imports of pre-painted steel products from China and India

Friday, 30 January 2026 03:05:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The foreign trade authority, GECEX, approved a definitive antidumping tax on imports of pre-painted steel products from China and India, with validity of up to five years.

The antidumping margins are expected to be announced in the coming days. According to a technical report, the proposed margin is $210.85/mt for imports originating from India and ranges from $252.53 to $329.77/mt for imports from China.

GECEX has also approved the increase in import tariffs from the current 10.8 -12.6 percent to 25 percent, for a period of 12 months, covering HRC, CRC, flat stainless steel products, and wire rod.

Sources state that antidumping measures for pre-painted products will benefit CSN, while increased import tariffs on other items will support all Brazilian steel producers, in a long-standing industry request.

GECEX is scheduled to hold a meeting on February 12, focused on CRC and HDG products.


Tags: India China Brazil South America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US DOC makes determinations in cases against stainless bar and carbon plate

10 Aug | Steel News

Canada to continue AD/CVD duties on steel sheet from five countries

17 Aug | Steel News

CSN requests anti-dumping investigation on coated flat steel products

20 Apr | Steel News

CBSA - expiry review on hot rolled carbon alloy steel sheet and strip

05 Apr | Steel News

Brazil initiates AD investigation on stainless household articles from China and India

17 Jan | Steel News

Canada initiates expiry review for certain HR products from five countries

02 Dec | Steel News

CBSA issues results of reinvestigation of HR sheets from six countries

25 Nov | Steel News

CBSA initiates reinvestigation of certain HR products from six countries

29 Jul | Steel News

The Ukrainian scrap market in Jan-May 2008 - UAMB (Ukrainian Scrap Association) President V.A.Kulichenko and UAMB ...

25 Aug | Steel News

How Bad Is China Really?

02 Mar | Steel Matters