Brazil grants antidumping measures on imports of pre-painted steel products from China and India

The foreign trade authority, GECEX, approved a definitive antidumping tax on imports of pre-painted steel products from China and India, with validity of up to five years.

The antidumping margins are expected to be announced in the coming days. According to a technical report, the proposed margin is $210.85/mt for imports originating from India and ranges from $252.53 to $329.77/mt for imports from China.

GECEX has also approved the increase in import tariffs from the current 10.8 -12.6 percent to 25 percent, for a period of 12 months, covering HRC, CRC, flat stainless steel products, and wire rod.

Sources state that antidumping measures for pre-painted products will benefit CSN, while increased import tariffs on other items will support all Brazilian steel producers, in a long-standing industry request.

GECEX is scheduled to hold a meeting on February 12, focused on CRC and HDG products.