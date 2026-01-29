 |  Login 
Samarco unveils operational estimates for 2025

Thursday, 29 January 2026 22:15:11 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer, Samarco, achieved its highest yearly volume of production and sales in 2025, since the restart of operations.

The combined production of pellets and fines reached 15.1 million mt in 2025, 55 percent more than in 2024, while the equivalent volume of sales increased by 68 percent to 15.9 million mt.

The average price of pellets declined by 16 percent to $129.9/mt, while the average combined price for pellets and fines declined by 21 percent to $121.3/mt.

In Q4 2025, pellet and fine production totaled 3.9 million mt, which is 6 percent lower than the previous quarter but 34 percent higher than in Q4 2024.

Sales of pellets and fines in Q4 2025 reached 5.0 million mt, a 23 percent increase from the previous quarter and a 70 percent increase from Q4 2024.

A joint venture between Vale and BHP, Samarco is developing projects to restore its full operational capacity of 30 million mt per year, following the dam incident of 2015, with expected completion by 2028.


