Vale concludes elimination of two more upstream waste dams

Monday, 01 August 2022 23:01:02 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale announced the elimination of Baixo João Pereira and Dique 4 waste dams, located in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

The works at these two dams are the first to be concluded in 2022, among the five dams earmarked for elimination in 2022. Combined with these two dams, nine units were already eliminated by Vale, while two other dams are expected to be eliminated in 2022.

Vale is eliminating all the dams constructed under the same technology of the Brumadinho dam, which collapsed in 2019. Due to the complexity of the works for the elimination of the dams, with solutions customized for each structure, the total elimination of the 30 endangered dams is expected for 2035.