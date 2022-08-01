﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale concludes elimination of two more upstream waste dams

Monday, 01 August 2022 23:01:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale announced the elimination of Baixo João Pereira and Dique 4 waste dams, located in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

The works at these two dams are the first to be concluded in 2022, among the five dams earmarked for elimination in 2022. Combined with these two dams, nine units were already eliminated by Vale, while two other dams are expected to be eliminated in 2022.

Vale is eliminating all the dams constructed under the same technology of the Brumadinho dam, which collapsed in 2019. Due to the complexity of the works for the elimination of the dams, with solutions customized for each structure, the total elimination of the 30 endangered dams is expected for 2035.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining Vale 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 1, 2022

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China – July 29, 2022

29 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.62 percent

29 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal posts higher net profit and sales revenues for H1

28 Jul | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 76.6 percent in H1

28 Jul | Steel News

Fortescue’s iron ore shipments exceed guidance in FY 2021-22

28 Jul | Steel News

Rio Tinto posts lower net profit and sales revenues for H1, iron ore shipment guidance unchanged

28 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices rise again

27 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 27, 2022

27 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Goldman Sachs: Real estate crisis in China to cause iron ore prices to fall

27 Jul | Steel News