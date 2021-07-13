Vale concludes decommissioning works at Fernandinho dam

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 19:55:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has concluded decommissioning works at its Fernandinho dam, located at its Aboboras mine, which is part of its Vargem Grande iron ore complex.

Vale also said it concluded construction works at a contention structure that serves its Forquilhas I, II, III, IV and Grupo dams, which are located in the cities of Itabirito and Ouro Preto, both in Minas Gerais state.

Vale said the completion of these projects reflects the company’s commitment with the best practices in dam management, adding that the Fernandinho dam has now lost its status as a “dam,” since decommissioning works are now complete. Vale said regulators are yet to inspect the works.

About 540 people worked in the decommissioning project. Vale said that since 2019 it has fully decommissioned six dams.