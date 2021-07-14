Vale completes retention structure at Fabrica iron ore mine

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:20:34 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said this week it has completed works to build a retention structure at its Fabrica iron ore mine. The structure now has enough capacity to store waste from its Forquilhas I, II, III, IV and Grupo iron ore dams.

Vale said that with the completion of the structure, it can now advance the decommissioning of its Forquilhas I, II, III and Grupo iron ore dams.

Vale said its Forquilha IV dam is currently at risk level 1, while its Forquilhas I, II and Grupo dams are at risk level 2. On the other hand, its Forquilhas III dam is at a risk level 3. The higher the risk level, the greater the chance of a collapse.

Vale also said this week it completed decommissioning works at its Fernandinho iron ore dam.