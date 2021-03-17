﻿
English
Vale commences dam waste filtering system at Vargem Grande mine

Wednesday, 17 March 2021 21:19:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said this week it has started up a dam waste filtering system at its Vargem Grande iron ore mine.

The miner said this is the company’s first out of four dam waste filtering facilities it will operate at different sites in the state of Minas Gerais. Vale said it expects to spend a combined $2.3 billion to install the four filtering systems by 2024.

The four dam waste filtering plants will meet the needs of Vale’s processing capacity of 64 million mt/year of iron ore products, the company said.


Tags: iron ore  South America  mining  raw mat  Brazil  Vale  |  similar articles »


