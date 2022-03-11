Vale collecting waste samples to guarantee safety of iron ore dam decommissioning

Friday, 11 March 2022 21:14:58 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said on Friday it commenced collecting iron ore waste samples as part of preliminary phase to guarantee it will safely decommission its Grupo iron ore dam.

Vale said works commenced this week at its Grupo iron ore dam, located at its Fábrica mine in the city of Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais state. The company will collect the samples to determine the characteristics of waste from the dam’s reservoir, so it can then improve safety techniques during the dam’s decommissioning.

Vale will use unmanned equipment such as excavators, tractors and trucks, which it will operate remotely outside the risky areas. The company already finished contention works at the dam, which also supports its Forquilhas I, II, III and IV dams.