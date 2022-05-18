Vale achieves 30 percent progress in removal of iron ore waste from high-risk dam

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 22:21:39 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Vale’s iron ore waste dam B3/B4, located in Nova Lima, near the Minas Gerais state capital city of Belo Horizonte, has already had 30 percent of its contents removed, according to a release by the company.

B3/B4 is one of the three dams of Vale that are in the level 3 of emergency. It was constructed under the same technique of the dam of Brumadinho, the upstream accumulation, that collapsed in January 2019.

The emptying process is the most critical phase in the process of eliminating a dam. Due to the risks involved, all the trucks, reclaimers and tractors used in the process are remotely controlled, ensuring safety for the operators.

Vale has 30 dams of upstream accumulation, of which 12 are expected to be eliminated until the end of this year.