Usiminas signs additive agreement term to reduce pollution at its Ipatinga mill

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 01:47:51 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas has reached an additive agreement term with Minas Gerais state prosecutors, known as MPMG, to reduce pollution at the company’s Ipatinga mill, prosecutors said this week.

The additive agreement term was added to an existing deal, known as conduct adjustment term, TAC, signed in 2016. The additive agreement term sets annual targets to which Usiminas should comply, including reducing the emission of particles sediments near its mill.

Usiminas could be fined at BRL 8.3 million ($1.5 million) per year if it fails to comply with the agreement. An external audit will oversee and validate Usiminas’ proceedings.


Tags: Brazil  South America  Usiminas  |  similar articles »


