Brazilian HRC exports and imports fell in April amid drop in S. American shipments, S. Korean imports

In April, Brazil exported 22,500 metric tons (mt) of hot-rolled coils (HRC), while imports totaled 38,100 mt, amid a 36 percent drop in exports to South America, while the steep fall in imports resulted from a 48 percent decrease in shipments from South Korea.

In March, the country exported 26,800 mt and imported 72,000 mt.

Exports went to the US (12,600 mt at $552/mt) and South American countries (9,900 mt at $592/mt), all on an FOB basis. Shipments were made by ArcelorMittal (18,300 mt), Usiminas (2,900 mt) and Gerdau (1,300 mt).

Imports came from South Korea (21,000 mt at $489/mt) and China (17,100 mt at $498/mt), also on an FOB basis.

Because some exports are made to affiliated companies within the same group, prices may have been set at levels that do not reflect prevailing market conditions.