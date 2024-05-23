US to continue CVD orders on LD welded pipe from S. Korea and India

Thursday, 23 May 2024 13:50:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on large diameter welded pipe from South Korea and India.

The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from the two countries would be likely to lead to a continuation or recurrence of subsidies. The final subsidy rates are at 541.15 percent for Indian companies, while those for South Korea are at 0.01 percent for Husteel, 0.44 percent for Hyundai Steel, 27.42 percent for SeAH Steel and 9.29 percent for all other South Korean companies.