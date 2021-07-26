US tin plate exports up 3.5 percent in May

Monday, 26 July 2021 18:10:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 7,582 mt in May 2021, up 3.5 percent from April and up 70.2 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $6.8 million in May, compared to $7.3 million in the previous month and $3.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in May with 1,631 mt, compared to 1,821 mt in April and 1,183 mt in May 2020. Other top destinations included India, with 1,531 mt; Canada, with 1,315 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,055 mt.