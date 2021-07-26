﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tin plate exports up 3.5 percent in May

Monday, 26 July 2021 18:10:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 7,582 mt in May 2021, up 3.5 percent from April and up 70.2 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $6.8 million in May, compared to $7.3 million in the previous month and $3.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in May with 1,631 mt, compared to 1,821 mt in April and 1,183 mt in May 2020. Other top destinations included India, with 1,531 mt; Canada, with 1,315 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,055 mt.


Tags: flats  imp/exp statistics  trading  plate  USA  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Jul

US cut-length plate imports down 42.7 percent in May
19  Jul

US plates in coil exports up 13.7 percent in May
14  Jul

US cut-length plate exports down 9.3 percent in May
13  Jul

US HDG exports down 2.3 percent in May
30  Jun

US CRC imports up 54.3 percent in May