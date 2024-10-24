 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US steelmaker sues Mexico for dumping and violating USMCA

Thursday, 24 October 2024 11:17:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Zekelman, one of the largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturers in the United States, filed a lawsuit in a US court against Mexico, accusing it of violating the USMCA and marketing steel at dumping prices in the local market, the company said in a statement.

Mexico's conduct, Zekelman said, led to the closure of one of its pipe plants in 2022 in Long Beach, California and will also lead to the upcoming closure of its nearly 150-year-old pipe plant in Chicago, Illinois (Wheatland Tube) in 2025. The two plants will lay off 400 workers.

In addition, he said that the lawsuit shows that Mexico's conduct threatens the national security of the United States by harming domestic steel producers. For this reason, Zekelman also accused Mexico before the Office of Homeland Security of the United States and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The lawsuit, Zekelman said, “forces Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to use the Office of Trade Relations to enforce trade agreements between the United States and Mexico”.


Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ternium inspects AHMSA facilities

24 Oct | Steel News

Canacero: Mexico urgently needs tax incentives for investment

23 Oct | Steel News

Wire consumption in Mexico down 1.2 percent in August

23 Oct | Steel News

Wire rod consumption in Mexico down 1.7 percent in August

22 Oct | Steel News

Iron pellet production in Mexico down 2.5 percent in August

22 Oct | Steel News

Mexican domestic scrap prices - week 42, 2024

18 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

ArcelorMittal fails to restart its blast furnace in Mexico

18 Oct | Steel News

Mexico's steel plate consumption down 33 percent in August

18 Oct | Steel News

Mining and metallurgical imports to Mexico rise 15 percent in August

16 Oct | Steel News

$20 billion investment confirmed in Mexico for 2025

16 Oct | Steel News