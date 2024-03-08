﻿
US steel mills shipments up 4.3 percent in January

Friday, 08 March 2024 21:05:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported that for the month of January 2024, US steel mills shipped 7,384,454 net tons, a 4.3 percent increase from the 7,082,921 net tons shipped in the previous month December 2023, and a 2.3 percent decrease from the 7,555,270 net tons shipped in January 2023.

A comparison of January 2024 shipments to the month of January 2023 shows the following changes: cold rolled sheet, up 8 percent; hot rolled sheet, up 4 percent; and corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 4 percent.


