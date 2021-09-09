﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel mill shipments up 37.2 percent in July

Thursday, 09 September 2021 00:37:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of July 2021, US steel mills shipped 8,278,863 net tons, a 37.2 percent increase from the 6,035,596 net tons shipped in July 2020. Shipments were up 3.1 percent from the 8,031,516 net tons shipped in the previous month, June 2021.

Shipments year-to-date in 2021 are 54,248,739 net tons, a 14.8 percent increase compared to 2020 shipments of 47,253,803 for seven months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2021 to the first seven months of 2020 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip, up 23 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 17 percent; and hot rolled sheet, up 9 percent.


Tags: USA  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09 Sep

US steel import permits down 15.3 percent in August
03 Sep

US steel exports down 2.8 percent in July
03 Sep

US HRC imports down 11.7 percent in July
24 Aug

US tin plate exports down 2.7 percent in June
18 Aug

US residential building permits and housing completions rise in July, housing starts decline