US steel mill shipments up 37.2 percent in July

Thursday, 09 September 2021 00:37:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of July 2021, US steel mills shipped 8,278,863 net tons, a 37.2 percent increase from the 6,035,596 net tons shipped in July 2020. Shipments were up 3.1 percent from the 8,031,516 net tons shipped in the previous month, June 2021.

Shipments year-to-date in 2021 are 54,248,739 net tons, a 14.8 percent increase compared to 2020 shipments of 47,253,803 for seven months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2021 to the first seven months of 2020 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip, up 23 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 17 percent; and hot rolled sheet, up 9 percent.