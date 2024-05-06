US steel mill shipments down 5.7 percent in March

Monday, 06 May 2024 10:06:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of March 2024 US steel mills shipped 7,338,349 net tons, a 5.7 percent decrease from the 7,779,430 net tons shipped in March 2023.

Shipments were up 3.4 percent from the 7,097,512 net tons shipped in the previous month, February.

Shipments year-to-date in 2024 are 21,820,310 net tons, down 3.6 percent compared shipments of 22,638,542 net tons in the first three months of 2023.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2024 to the first three months of 2023 shows the following changes: cold rolled sheet, up four percent; corrosion-resistant steel, down three percent; and hot rolled steel, down three percent.