US steel mill shipments up 1.4 percent in January

Thursday, 10 March 2022 01:50:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of January 2022, US steel mills shipped 7,757,672 net tons, a 1.4 percent decrease from the 7,871,639 net tons shipped in the previous month, December 2021, and a 4.5 percent increase from the 7,420,816 net tons shipped in January 2021.

A comparison of January 2022 shipments to the month of January 2021 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip, up 1 percent; hot rolled sheet, up 1 percent; and cold rolled sheet, down 7 percent.