﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel mill shipments up 1.4 percent in January

Thursday, 10 March 2022 01:50:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of January 2022, US steel mills shipped 7,757,672 net tons, a 1.4 percent decrease from the 7,871,639 net tons shipped in the previous month, December 2021, and a 4.5 percent increase from the 7,420,816 net tons shipped in January 2021.

A comparison of January 2022 shipments to the month of January 2021 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip, up 1 percent; hot rolled sheet, up 1 percent; and cold rolled sheet, down 7 percent.


Tags: USA  North America  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

04 Mar

US and Canadian rig counts see trend shift
01 Mar

US drawn wire exports down 11.1 percent in December
28 Feb

US OCTG exports down 11.0 percent in December
25 Feb

US new home sales down 4.5 percent in January
24 Feb

US announces new round of sanctions against Russia