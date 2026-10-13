US steel imports up 7.2 percent in August 2026 from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in August this year increased by 7.2 percent from July and were up 29.8 percent year on year to total 2.21 million mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in August totaled $2.1 billion, compared to $2 billion in July and $1.8 billion in August last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in August include: South Korea with 388,894 mt, Brazil with 318,671 mt, Canada with 268,097 mt, and Mexico with 230,093 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 720,240 mt in August, up from 625,704 mt in July and up from 408,630 mt in August 2025. Flat product imports totaled 587,908 mt in August, up from 448,436 mt in July and up from 570,504 mt in August 2025. Long product imports totaled 431,548 mt in August, down from 477,565 mt in July and up from 313,019 mt in August last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 390,270 mt in August, down from 432,164 mt in July and up from 330,767 mt in August 2025.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute, the share of imports in the US steel market was estimated at 17.5 percent in August and at 16 percent the first eight months this year.