﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel imports down 5.7 percent in July

Friday, 26 August 2022 19:54:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in July 2022 decreased by 5.7 percent from June to total 2,425,586 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 9.7 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel imports in July totaled $3.91 billion, compared to $4.05 billion in June and $3.51 billion in July 2021.

Top sources for US steel imports in July include: Canada, with 493,750 mt; Mexico, with 417,369 mt; South Korea, with 253,551 mt; Brazil, with 229,095 mt; and Japan, with 157,029 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 344,916 mt in July, down from 533,981 mt in June and 822,902 mt in July 2021. Flat product imports totaled 916,899 mt in July, down from 1,025,414 mt in June and 970,569 mt in July 2021. Long product imports totaled 578,198 mt in July, up from 453,572 mt in June and 406,346 mt in July 2021. Pipe and tube imports totaled 484,689 mt in July, up from 447,244 mt in June and 336,194 mt in July 2021.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in July 2022 was estimated at 25 percent, compared to 25 percent in June and 25 percent year-to-date.


Tags: US North America 

Similar articles

Canadian rig count remains unchanged again while US count edges up

26 Aug | Steel News

US domestic wire rod prices soft but steady

26 Aug | Longs and Billet

US issues preliminary circumvention rulings on welded standard pipe imports

26 Aug | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 16.2 percent in June

25 Aug | Steel News

Are US HDG and Galvalume prices about to reverse course?

25 Aug | Flats and Slab

Cleveland-Cliffs announces $75/nt price hike on sheet steel products

25 Aug | Flats and Slab

US to continue AD orders on CRC from five countries, revokes AD order for Brazil

25 Aug | Steel News

US dock delivered price for HMS I/II 80:20 scrap in New York

24 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Is the US rebar market nearing a price bottom?

24 Aug | Longs and Billet

US merchant bar exports up 16.1 percent in June

24 Aug | Steel News