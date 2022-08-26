US steel imports down 5.7 percent in July

Friday, 26 August 2022 19:54:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in July 2022 decreased by 5.7 percent from June to total 2,425,586 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 9.7 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel imports in July totaled $3.91 billion, compared to $4.05 billion in June and $3.51 billion in July 2021.

Top sources for US steel imports in July include: Canada, with 493,750 mt; Mexico, with 417,369 mt; South Korea, with 253,551 mt; Brazil, with 229,095 mt; and Japan, with 157,029 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 344,916 mt in July, down from 533,981 mt in June and 822,902 mt in July 2021. Flat product imports totaled 916,899 mt in July, down from 1,025,414 mt in June and 970,569 mt in July 2021. Long product imports totaled 578,198 mt in July, up from 453,572 mt in June and 406,346 mt in July 2021. Pipe and tube imports totaled 484,689 mt in July, up from 447,244 mt in June and 336,194 mt in July 2021.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in July 2022 was estimated at 25 percent, compared to 25 percent in June and 25 percent year-to-date.