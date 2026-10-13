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US steel exports down 2.9 percent in August 2026 from July

Tuesday, 13 October 2026 22:13:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in August this year decreased by 2.9 percent from July and were down 1.9 percent year on year to 574,233 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in August totaled $1.2 billion, compared to $1.2 billion in July and $1.1 billion in August last year.

Mexico exported 365,858 mt in August, down 1.1 percent month on month and up 6.8 percent year on year. Canada followed with 179,373 mt, down 1.2 percent month on month and down 7.6 percent year on year.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in August included China with 2,805 mt, Australia with 1,766 mt, and Brazil with 1,683 mt.

Major steel products exported in August include HDG at 102,725 mt, cut-length steel plates at 75,634 mt, cold rolled sheets at 66,007 mt, hot rolled sheets at 45,869 mt, and plates in coil at 40,310 mt.

Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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