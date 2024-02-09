US steel exports down 15.3 percent in December

Friday, 09 February 2024 23:15:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in December 2023 decreased 15.3 percent from November to total 557,633 mt.

A year-on-year comparison shows a 3.8 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in December totaled $1.02 billion, compared to $1.18 billion in November and $1.04 million in December 2022.

Steel exports to Canada in December decreased 18.8 percent to 238,272 mt, and decreased 2.0 percent from December 2022. Exports to Mexico decreased 10.3 percent month-on-month to 278,103 mt, which is up 13.8 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in December include: Australia, with 6,528 mt; China, with 3,852 mt; Pakistan, with 2,240 mt; India, with 1,866 mt; and United Kingdom, with 1,834 mt.

Major steel products exported in December include HDG, at 93,075 mt; cut-length plates, at 64,797 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 67,097 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 47,898 mt; and plates in coil, at 28,190 mt.