﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel exports down 15.3 percent in December

Friday, 09 February 2024 23:15:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in December 2023 decreased 15.3 percent from November to total 557,633 mt.

A year-on-year comparison shows a 3.8 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in December totaled $1.02 billion, compared to $1.18 billion in November and $1.04 million in December 2022.

Steel exports to Canada in December decreased 18.8 percent to 238,272 mt, and decreased 2.0 percent from December 2022. Exports to Mexico decreased 10.3 percent month-on-month to 278,103 mt, which is up 13.8 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in December include: Australia, with 6,528 mt; China, with 3,852 mt; Pakistan, with 2,240 mt; India, with 1,866 mt; and United Kingdom, with 1,834 mt.

Major steel products exported in December include HDG, at 93,075 mt; cut-length plates, at 64,797 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 67,097 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 47,898 mt; and plates in coil, at 28,190 mt.


Tags: US North America Trading 

Similar articles

US standard pipe imports up 19.4 percent in December

09 Feb | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 80.6 percent in December

08 Feb | Steel News

US trade deficit widens to $62.2 billion in December

07 Feb | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 51.8 percent in December

07 Feb | Steel News

US tin plate imports up 13.5 percent in December

06 Feb | Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 26.7 percent in December

05 Feb | Steel News

US rebar imports down 32.3 percent in December

02 Feb | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports down 12.1 percent in November

01 Feb | Steel News

US CRC imports up 13.9 percent in December

01 Feb | Steel News

US merchant bar exports down 1.1 percent in November

31 Jan | Steel News