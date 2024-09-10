US slab imports up 7.3 percent in July from June

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 342,291 mt in July this year, up 7.3 percent month on month and decreasing by 20.0 percent from July last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $221.9 million in July this year, compared to $214.1 million in June and $331.4 million in July 2023.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in July, with 293,472 mt, compared to 226,957 mt in June and 284,683 mt in July 2023. Other top sources of imported slabs in July included Canada, with 35,406 mt and Japan, with 13,387 mt.