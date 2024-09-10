 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US slab imports up 7.3 percent in July from June

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 03:34:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 342,291 mt in July this year, up 7.3 percent month on month and decreasing by 20.0 percent from July last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $221.9 million in July this year, compared to $214.1 million in June and $331.4 million in July 2023.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in July, with 293,472 mt, compared to 226,957 mt in June and 284,683 mt in July 2023. Other top sources of imported slabs in July included Canada, with 35,406 mt and Japan, with 13,387 mt.


Tags: Slab Semis US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Reference price stable for Brazilian slab exports

06 Sep | Flats and Slab

Turkey finds several import slab offers attractive given its own high production costs

06 Sep | Flats and Slab

Reference price maintains stability for Brazilian slabs exports

02 Sep | Flats and Slab

Reference price stable for Brazilian slabs exports

27 Aug | Flats and Slab

China’s Panhua Group to commence first phase of steel plant in Philippines in Q1 2025

26 Aug | Steel News

Global View on Billet: Market uncertain amid shaky rebound in China

23 Aug | Longs and Billet

Ex-ASEAN slab prices fall to billet price levels and below as mills need orders

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

Reference price increases for Brazilian slabs exports

21 Aug | Flats and Slab

US slabs imports down 35.5 percent in June from May

19 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian slabs export price maintains stability for two weeks

19 Aug | Flats and Slab