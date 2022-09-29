﻿
English
US slab imports down 17.3 percent in August

Thursday, 29 September 2022
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 226,086 mt in August 2022, down 17.3 percent from July and down 47.7 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $213.4 million in August 2022, compared to $330.7 million in July and $382.9 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in August, with 121,764 mt, compared to 177,724 mt in July and 206,105 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported slab in August include Mexico, with 78,732 mt; Canada, with 21,573 mt; and Italy, with 4,018 mt.


