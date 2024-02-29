﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US slab imports up 48.5 percent in January

Thursday, 29 February 2024 21:25:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 380,437 mt in January 2024, up 48.5 percent from December and up 30.1 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $232.1 million in January 2024, compared to $141.8 million in December and $178.2 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in January, with 278,264 mt, compared to 162,983 mt in December and 200,201 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported slab in January include Mexico, with 72,423 mt; and Canada, with 29,749 mt.


Tags: Slab Semis US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Slab prices down globally in Feb, but insufficient for buyers with further drops awaited

01 Mar | Flats and Slab

Prices decline again for Brazilian slab export deals

27 Feb | Flats and Slab

Rumors of semis export ban or duty emerge in China after recent rise in activity

27 Feb | Steel News

Prices decline for Brazilian slab export deals

21 Feb | Flats and Slab

Prices remain stable for Brazilian slab exports

16 Feb | Flats and Slab

Iran’s steel exports up 9.1 percent in first 10 months of Iranian year

14 Feb | Steel News

Prices stable for Brazilian slab export deals

12 Feb | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab export prices in a downtrend

07 Feb | Flats and Slab

Mood in global slab market eases due to pre-holiday weakness in Asia, though latest deals firm

07 Feb | Flats and Slab

Prices stable for Brazilian slab export deals

31 Jan | Flats and Slab