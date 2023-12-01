﻿
US slab imports down 68.9 percent in October

Friday, 01 December 2023 01:01:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 125,089 mt in October 2023, down 68.9 percent from September and down 38.2 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $72.2 million in October 2023, compared to $257.2 million in September and $138.6 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most slab from Mexico in October, with 46,282 mt, compared to 80,769 mt in September and 42,269 mt in October 2022. Other top sources of imported slab in October include Brazil, with 39,604 mt; Australia, with 19,931 mt; and Canada, with 19,269 mt.


