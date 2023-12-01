US rig count edges up while Canadian count declines

Friday, 01 December 2023 01:04:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending Dec. 1, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by three to 625.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 116, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by five to 505. The overall US rig count is down by 159 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by five to 192 rigs in the week ending Dec. 1. The Canadian rig count is down by three rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.