US raw steel production up 0.5 percent week-on-week

Monday, 01 February 2021 00:23:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on January 30, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,725,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 76.1 percent.

Production for the week ending January 30, 2021 is up 0.5 percent from the previous week ending January 23, 2021 when production was 1,717,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 75.7 percent.

Production was 1,906,000 net tons in the week ending January 30, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 82.4 percent. The current week production represents a 9.5 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through January 30, 2021 was 7,360,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 75.9 percent. That is down 9.7 percent from the 8,149,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 82.4 percent.