US raw steel production up 0.2 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on June 5, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,840,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 82.3 percent.

Production for the week ending June 5, 2021 is up 0.2 percent from the previous week ending May 29, 2021 when production was 1,836,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 81.5 percent.

Production was 1,258,000 net tons in the week ending June 5, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 56.2 percent. The current week production represents a 46.3 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through June 5, 2021 was 39,546,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 78.3 percent. That is up 12.1 percent from the 35,292,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 69.5 percent.