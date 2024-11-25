US raw steel production is up 2.0 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on November 23, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1.655 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 74.5 percent.

Production for the week ending on November 23, 2024, is up 2.0 percent from the previous week ending November 16, 2024, when production was 1.623 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 73.1 percent.

Production was 1.687 million net tons in the week ending November 23, 2023, while the capacity utilization was 73.4 percent. The current week production represents a 1.9 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 23, 2024, was 79.038 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 75.9 percent. That is down 2.1 percent from the 80.735 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.1 percent.