 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production is up 2.0 percent week-on-week

Monday, 25 November 2024 05:36:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on November 23, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1.655 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 74.5 percent.

Production for the week ending on November 23, 2024, is up 2.0 percent from the previous week ending November 16, 2024, when production was 1.623 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 73.1 percent.

Production was 1.687 million net tons in the week ending November 23, 2023, while the capacity utilization was 73.4 percent. The current week production represents a 1.9 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 23, 2024, was 79.038 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 75.9 percent. That is down 2.1 percent from the 80.735 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.1 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America 

Similar articles

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.8% in mid-November, stocks up

25 Nov | Steel News

World crude steel output up one percent in October

22 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increases in October

22 Nov | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by five percent in January-October

22 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.6 percent in October from September

21 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest records higher crude steel and pig iron output in Jan-Sept

20 Nov | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 1.6 percent week-on-week

19 Nov | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts lower crude steel and pig iron output for Jan-Sept

15 Nov | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up 6.24 percent in Oct from Sept

15 Nov | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.1% in early November, stocks also up

14 Nov | Steel News