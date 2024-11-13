US raw steel production is up 1.2 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on November 9, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1.649 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 74.2 percent.

Production for the week ending on November 9, 2024, is up 1.2 percent from the previous week ending November 2, 2024, when production was 1.629 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 73.3 percent.

Production was 1.687 million net tons in the week ending November 9, 2023, while the capacity utilization was 73.4 percent. The current week production represents a 2.3 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 9, 2024, was 75.760 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.0 percent. That is down 2.1 percent from the 77.360 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.1 percent.