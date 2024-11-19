 |  Login 
US raw steel production is down 1.6 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 04:24:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on November 16, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1.623 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 73.1 percent.

Production for the week ending on November 16, 2024, is down 1.6 percent from the previous week ending November 9, 2024, when production was 1.649 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 74.2 percent.

Production was 1.687 million net tons in the week ending November 16, 2023, while the capacity utilization was 73.4 percent. The current week production represents a 3.8 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 16, 2024, was 77.383 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.0 percent. That is down 2.1 percent from the 79.047 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.1 percent.


