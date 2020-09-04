﻿
US plates in coil imports up 3.4 percent in July

Friday, 04 September 2020 20:18:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 53,920 mt in July 2020, up 3.4 percent from June but down 43.9 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $32.4 million in July 2020, compared to $31.8 million in the previous month and $66.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in July, with 39,494 mt, compared to 29,260 mt in June and 63,951 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in July include Sweden, with 4,590 mt; Netherlands, with 2,196 mt; Germany, with 2,190 mt; and Korea, with 1,468 mt.


