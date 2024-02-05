US plates in coil imports up 26.7 percent in December

Monday, 05 February 2024 23:58:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 116,307 mt in December 2023, up 26.7 percent from November but down 5.8 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $94.8 million in December 2023, compared to $75.9 million in November and $109.6 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in December, with 63,486 mt, compared to 52,005 mt in November and 69,828 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in December include Mexico, with 15,258, mt; Germany, with 12,583 mt; South Korea, with 10,425 mt; and Netherlands, with 5,692 mt.