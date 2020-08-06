US plates in coil imports down 7.1 percent in June

Thursday, 06 August 2020 18:32:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 52,169 mt in June 2020, down 7.1 percent from May and down 33.3 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $31.8 million in June 2020, compared to $33.1 million in the previous month and $53.8 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in June, with 29,260 mt, compared to 28,834 mt in May and 44,372 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in June include Korea, with 7,379 mt; Netherlands, with 4,762 mt; Sweden, with 2,782 mt; and Germany, with 2,760 mt.