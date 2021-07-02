US plates in coil imports down 3.2 percent in May

Friday, 02 July 2021 20:29:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 101,372 mt in May 2021, down 3.2 percent from April but up 80.6 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $106.6 million in May 2021, compared to $102.4 million in April and $33.1 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in May, with 61,335 mt, compared to 68,501 mt in April and 28,834 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in May include Korea, with 12,043 mt; Turkey, with 11,077 mt; Netherlands, with 5,305 mt; and Sweden, with 4,583 mt.