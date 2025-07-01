 |  Login 
US plates in coil imports down 31.9 percent in April 2025

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 23:44:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 56,928 mt in April 2025, down 31.9 percent from March and down 41.2 percent from April 2024 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $40.7 million in April 2025, compared to $61.8 million in March and $86.8 million in April 2024.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in April with 33,436 mt, compared to 33,884 mt in March and 44,745 mt in April 2024. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in April include South Korea with 6,364 mt, Mexico with 9,394 mt, the Netherlands with 2,687 mt, and Sweden with 2,915 mt.


