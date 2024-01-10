US plates in coil imports down 16.1 percent in November

Wednesday, 10 January 2024 21:59:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 91,789 mt in November 2023, down 16.1 percent from October and down 20.8 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $75.9 million in November 2023, compared to $90.5 million in October and $105.5 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in November, with 52,005 mt, compared to 53,859 mt in October and 65,292 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in November include Mexico, with 15,168 mt; South Korea, with 11,711 mt; Netherlands, with 9,486 mt; and Germany, with 4,694 mt.