US plates in coil imports down 0.2 percent in November

Monday, 11 January 2021 20:25:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 45,745 mt in November 2020, down 0.2 percent from October and down 24.7 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $27.4 million in November 2020, compared to $25.9 million in the previous month and $36.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in November, with 28,386 mt, compared to 34,707 mt in October and 41,828 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in November include Germany, with 7,387 mt; Netherlands, with 6,579 mt; and Korea, with 2,289 mt.


