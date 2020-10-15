﻿
US plates in coil exports up 4.3 percent in August

Thursday, 15 October 2020 19:50:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 27,115 mt in August 2020, up 4.3 percent from July but down 21.5 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $22.2 million in August, compared to $20.9 million in the previous month and $30.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in August with 21,591 mt, compared to 17,070 mt in July and 26,341 mt in August 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 5,013 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in August.


