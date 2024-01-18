﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil exports up 21.6 percent in November

Thursday, 18 January 2024 21:34:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 27,994 mt in November 2023, up 21.6 percent from October but down 4.6 percent from November 2022. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $28.4 million in November, compared to $23.2 million in the previous month and $31.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in November with 18,745 mt, compared to 14,739 mt in October and 17,739 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 8,859 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in November.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Consumption of sheet and coil plate in Mexico slows in November

17 Jan | Steel News

Denmark’s Vestas to use ArcelorMittal’s low-carbon plate for wind turbine towers 

17 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı to build flat steel complex in Saudi Arabia

16 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during January 1-7

16 Jan | Steel News

US cut-length plate exports down 3.1 percent in November

15 Jan | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices stable amid limited fluctuations locally

15 Jan | Flats and Slab

US DOC revises amended AD order on cut-to-length plate from Germany

12 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian heavy plate exports increase again in December

11 Jan | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 2, 2024

11 Jan | Flats and Slab

US plates in coil imports down 16.1 percent in November

10 Jan | Steel News