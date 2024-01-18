US plates in coil exports up 21.6 percent in November

Thursday, 18 January 2024 21:34:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 27,994 mt in November 2023, up 21.6 percent from October but down 4.6 percent from November 2022. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $28.4 million in November, compared to $23.2 million in the previous month and $31.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in November with 18,745 mt, compared to 14,739 mt in October and 17,739 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 8,859 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in November.