US plates in coil exports down 19.5 percent in December

Thursday, 18 February 2021 20:27:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 38,086 mt in December 2020, down 19.5 percent from November but up 11.9 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $29.9 million in December, compared to $29.4 million in the previous month and $27.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in December with 28,017 mt, compared to 38,537 mt in November and 25,848 mt in December 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 8,824 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in December.