US OCTG imports up 43.2 percent in March from February

Thursday, 22 May 2025 18:01:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 143,963 mt in March this year, up 43.2 percent from February and up 2.6 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $191.8 million in March, compared to $133.0 million in February and $215.0 million in the same month in 2024.

The US imported the most OCTG from Canada in March with 29,357 mt, compared to 17,182 mt in February and 18,346 mt in March last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in March include South Korea with 27,226 mt, Taiwan with 20,762 mt, Austria with 16,763 mt, and Vietnam with 15,559 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

