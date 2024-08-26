 |  Login 
US OCTG imports down 26.8 percent in June from May

Monday, 26 August 2024 17:16:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 125,968 mt in June this year, down 26.8 percent from May and down 20.0 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $186.0 million in June, compared to $262.5 million in May and $337.6 million in the same month in 2023.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in June, with 29,071 mt, compared to 87,071 mt in May and 42,252 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in June include Taiwan, with 24,232 mt; Canada, with 19,161 mt; Vietnam, with 8,111 mt; and Turkey, with 8,040 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

