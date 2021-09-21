US mechanical tubing imports up 27.9 percent in July

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 19:56:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 53,928 mt in July 2021, up 27.9 percent from June and up 63.5 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $97.1 million in July 2021, compared to $74.2 million in June and $37.9 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in July, with 20,557 mt, compared to 10,511 mt in June and 14,154 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in July include Canada, with 10,677 mt; India, with 4,539 mt; Thailand, with 3,711 mt; and Germany, with 3,325 mt.