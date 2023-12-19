US mechanical tubing imports up 20.0 percent in October

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 20:17:46 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 52,738 mt in October 2023, up 20.0 percent from September but down 7.3 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $94.1 million in October 2023, compared to $76.5 million in September and $110.4 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in October, with 20,094 mt, compared to 17,265 mt in September and 15,716 in October 2022. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in October include Canada, with 9,132 mt; China, with 6,145 mt; India, with 3,516 mt; and Germany, with 3,105 mt.