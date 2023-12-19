﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing imports up 20.0 percent in October

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 20:17:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 52,738 mt in October 2023, up 20.0 percent from September but down 7.3 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $94.1 million in October 2023, compared to $76.5 million in September and $110.4 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in October, with 20,094 mt, compared to 17,265 mt in September and 15,716 in October 2022. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in October include Canada, with 9,132 mt; China, with 6,145 mt; India, with 3,516 mt; and Germany, with 3,105 mt.


Tags: Tubing Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US HSS prices still climbing; another price increase believed to be imminent

18 Dec | Tube and Pipe

US domestic J55 OCTG casing prices

05 Dec | Tube and Pipe

US mechanical tubing exports down 5.1 percent in September

05 Dec | Steel News

US tube mills announce $150/nt price increase

28 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube exports down 15.3 percent in September

22 Nov | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 10.4 percent in September

17 Nov | Steel News

US mechanical tubing imports down 20.1 percent in September

16 Nov | Steel News

US tube mills announce HSS price increase

09 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US mechanical tubing exports up 17.3 percent in August

01 Nov | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.2 percent in mid-October

24 Oct | Steel News