US mechanical tubing imports up 12.4 percent in January

Wednesday, 17 March 2021 21:20:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 29,459 mt in January 2021, up 12.4 percent from December but down 49.6 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $42.2 million in January 2021, compared to $36.6 million in the previous month and $75.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Canada in January, with 11,983 mt, compared to 10,125 mt in December and 9,238 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in January include Mexico, with 6,009 mt; India, with 2,347 mt; Germany, with 2,165 mt; and China, with 1,326 mt.


